Media reports Trump, Harris contemplating meeting Zelensky

(MENAFN) presidential nominee Donald has indicated that he may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the latter’s upcoming visit to the United States for a United Nations meeting next week. This potential meeting follows reports that Trump’s rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, is also planning to engage with Zelensky during the same timeframe.



In remarks to reporters on Wednesday, when asked about a possible face-to-face meeting with Zelensky, Trump stated, “probably, yes,” as reported by Reuters. Meanwhile, sources from CNN and Bloomberg have confirmed that Harris is expected to meet with Zelensky in Washington, D.C., aligning with his visit for the United Nations assembly.



The Ukrainian president is slated to address the United Nations Security Council on September 24, coinciding with the annual United Nations General Assembly session where world leaders gather in New York. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby expressed confidence that if the opportunity arises for both Trump and Harris to converse with Zelensky, they would likely take it, though he advised that inquiries about scheduling should be directed to Harris’s staff.



Zelensky’s last communication with Trump occurred in June, during which the former president expressed his intention to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Similarly, Harris met with Zelensky in June during what he referred to as a “peace summit” held in Lucerne, Switzerland.



Harris has consistently voiced strong support for Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, contrasting with Trump’s more ambiguous stance. During a recent debate, Trump sidestepped a question regarding whether he wished for Ukraine to prevail in the conflict, stating only that he hoped for a cessation of hostilities.



As the United Nations General Assembly approaches, the anticipated meetings between Zelensky and both Trump and Harris underscore the ongoing international focus on the situation in Ukraine and the varying approaches each candidate takes toward the conflict. The outcomes of these discussions could have significant implications for United States-Ukraine relations and the broader geopolitical landscape.

