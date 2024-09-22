(MENAFN) The Ukrainian has decided to cancel a planned meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders from Latin America, citing fears that it could turn into a public relations disaster, according to a report by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. The meeting was initially set to take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled for September 24.



The aim of the gathering was to showcase solidarity with Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian officials had envisioned it as a platform for Zelensky to share what they described as "relevant and reliable information" regarding the situation in Ukraine. Additionally, the meeting was intended to garner support for Zelensky's "peace formula," a set of demands laid out by Ukraine as prerequisites for any peace negotiations. However, Moscow has dismissed these demands as unacceptable.



The cancellation followed a disappointing response to the invitations, with only a few leaders confirming their attendance. Folha de S.Paulo noted that the decision was made to avoid a scenario that could be perceived as a lack of international support for Ukraine. The report did not specify the number of confirmations or identify which leaders planned to attend, aside from Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo.



Since the onset of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, Ukraine has enjoyed consistent backing from Western nations. However, it has struggled to gain substantial support from other regions, particularly in Asia, Africa, and South America. Countries such as China, India, and Brazil have largely maintained a neutral stance, advocating for diplomatic solutions rather than siding with either party in the conflict.



This recent development underscores the complexities of international relations and the challenges faced by Ukraine in its efforts to rally global support amidst a protracted and multifaceted conflict. As Ukraine navigates this landscape, the ability to effectively communicate its narrative and gain allies in diverse regions remains crucial.

