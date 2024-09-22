Israeli war aircrafts hit targets in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, marking an escalation in the conflict following Defense Yoav Gallant's declaration of "a new phase" in Israel’s military operations against both Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian in Lebanon.



According to the IDF, the airstrikes targeted a rocket launcher and several buildings utilized by Hezbollah operatives in locations including Jebbayn, Haltam Kafr Kila, Odaisseh, and Chama. The IDF also shared footage of the strikes, illustrating the extent of the operation.



This military action followed a significant increase in hostilities, as Hezbollah militants launched over 40 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel on the same day, as reported by the Times of Israel. In response to previous incidents where handheld pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah spontaneously detonated—resulting in at least 32 deaths and approximately 3,200 injuries—Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israeli actions.



While Israel has not officially confirmed its involvement in the earlier detonations, various media outlets have reported that the Israeli spy agency Mossad was behind rigging the devices with explosives, leading to the deadly incidents.



Amid rising tensions with Hezbollah, the IDF has repositioned its elite 98th Paratrooper Division from northern Gaza to the Lebanese border, as stated by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday. This strategic redeployment underscores Israel's readiness to respond to any further escalations from Hezbollah, as both sides remain on high alert.



As the situation continues to develop, the potential for further conflict looms, drawing attention from international observers concerned about the broader implications for regional stability.

