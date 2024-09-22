Israel announces ‘new phase’ of conflict following anti-Hezbollah mission

(MENAFN) Israel is reallocating its military focus towards Hezbollah, marking what Defense Yoav Gallant described as “a new phase” in the ongoing conflict. This shift comes after a significant operation attributed to Israeli intelligence services, which resulted in the detonation of thousands of pagers and radios associated with the Lebanese paramilitary group.



Speaking to at Ramat David Airbase near Haifa, Gallant emphasized the strategic pivot, stating, “The center of gravity is moving north. We are diverting forces, resources, and energy toward the north.” This development highlights a notable change in Israel's military priorities as the conflict, which has been ongoing for nearly a year, begins to target Hezbollah more explicitly than Hamas.



Hezbollah has been engaged in a low-intensity conflict with Israel since the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began its bombardment of Gaza last year. The group, led by Hassan Nasrallah, aims to keep Israeli forces occupied near the Israel-Lebanon border to limit their involvement in Gaza. In response, Israeli officials, including Gallant, have repeatedly warned of potential large-scale operations into Lebanon.



Just under two months ago, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz indicated that the country was preparing for “all-out war” with Hezbollah, hinting at a “disproportionate” strike that would initiate such a conflict.



The recent operations reached a critical point on Tuesday when thousands of Hezbollah’s pagers detonated across Lebanon, resulting in at least a dozen fatalities, including two children, and injuring around 3,000 individuals. Following this, a second wave of explosions targeted handheld walkie-talkies on Wednesday, killing at least 14 more people and injuring nearly 500.



As Israel navigates this new phase of military engagement, the implications for regional stability and the potential for escalating violence remain a pressing concern for both local and international observers.

