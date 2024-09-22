5Th Anniversary Economic Forum Kicks Off In Elista, Russia
The 5th anniversary economic forum has begun in Elista, the
capital of the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia,
Azernews reports.
The head of Kalmykia, Batu Khasikov, announced this on his
Telegram channel.
Delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kuwait, and China are
participating in the event, which consists of ten sessions.
Khasikov highlighted that many projects are proposed at the
economic forum each year. In particular, the forum will discuss the
economic development prospects of the Caspian region countries
within the framework of the "North-South" International Transport
Corridor.
