5Th Anniversary Economic Forum Kicks Off In Elista, Russia

9/22/2024 7:16:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 5th anniversary economic forum has begun in Elista, the capital of the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia, Azernews reports.

The head of Kalmykia, Batu Khasikov, announced this on his Telegram channel.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kuwait, and China are participating in the event, which consists of ten sessions.

Khasikov highlighted that many projects are proposed at the economic forum each year. In particular, the forum will discuss the economic development prospects of the Caspian region countries within the framework of the "North-South" International Transport Corridor.

