Iran Provided Missiles To Russia Without Launchers

Iran has reportedly provided Russia with Fath-360 missiles, but without the mobile launchers required to fire them, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Reuters reported that three sources, including a European diplomat, a European intelligence official, and a U.S. official, stated that the absence of launchers raises questions about when and if the missiles will become operational.

The U.S. official, speaking anonymously, noted that launchers were not delivered when the U.S. announced Iran's missile transfer. The European intelligence official did not expect Iran to provide launchers.

Experts suggest several reasons for the lack of launchers. One possibility is that Russia may modify trucks to carry the missiles, while another is that Iran could withhold them for potential diplomatic negotiations.

The Russian defense ministry declined to comment on the matter, and both the U.S. National Security Council and the Pentagon also refrained from making statements.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to inquiries, while Tehran has consistently denied supplying missiles or drones to Russia, despite accusations from Kyiv and Western officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Iran had delivered the Fath-360 missiles to Russia and anticipated they could be used in Ukraine within weeks.

The Fath-360 missile, which can travel at four times the speed of sound, poses a significant challenge for Ukraine's air defenses, especially against short-range targets.

Western nations, including the United States, Germany, Britain, and France, have imposed additional sanctions on Iran, targeting its aviation sector amid these reports.

Shipping data from Reuters indicated that a Russian freighter, Port Olya-3, made several trips between Iranian and Russian ports from May to mid-September, suggesting a delivery route for the missiles.

