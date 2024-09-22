(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. to Unveil Apple’s iPhone 16 Series

Kolkata, 19th September 2024: Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., a prominent name in the tech retail industry across Eastern and North Eastern India, is all set to host the much-awaited launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 series tomorrow. The pre-launch buzz has already taken Kolkata by storm, as Bhajanlal prepares to reveal Apple’s latest innovations on 20th September 2024. Known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Bhajanlal once again emerges as the forerunner in introducing groundbreaking technology to the region.

The grand unveiling is scheduled to take place at Bhajanlal’s prestigious flagship showroom on Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata. In a parallel showcase, Bhajanlal will also present the iPhone 16 series at the Bengal Shopping Festival 2024, organized by CWBTA and supported by WBIDC, at the Milan Mela Ground. This dual-event launch promises to amplify excitement across the region, reaffirming Bhajanlal's leadership in the telecommunications and consumer electronics sector.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Pricing and Availability

Bhajanlal will present the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max in an exciting array of colors and storage options. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black, with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 512GB. Prices for the iPhone 16 start at INR 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus begins at INR 89,900.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium, with storage options extending up to 1TB. The iPhone 16 Pro is priced from INR 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available from INR 1,44,900.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to push the boundaries of mobile technology, offering Apple’s signature blend of cutting-edge design and performance. Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. is honored to be at the forefront of this release, ensuring that the latest advancements from Apple are readily available to their customers.





