Nimrat Kaur Shares Throwback Clip Riding A Camel 'Somewhere In The Desert’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Nimrat Kaur shared a throwback glimpse of herself enjoying a camel ride in the desert.

Nimrat took to Instagram, where she posted two videos enjoying the ride. In the first clip, she is heard saying:“Bahut saalon ke baad main desert mein camel pe safari par aayi hun, It is so nice...” She revealed the camel is called Sheru.

Another showed her sitting atop the camel dressed in a red dress.

For the caption, she wrote:“Dear diary, You can't please everyone. Definitely not Sheru the (camel emoji) P.S. you really know who your friends are when they can't stop laughing at your tragedy. #life #howitstartedvshowitsgoing #throwback.” It also had a geo tag "Somewhere in the desert" mentioned.

Nimrat began her career as a print model and went on to act in theater. She starred in Anurag Kashyap's production“Peddlers”, which was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

She followed it with her breakthrough role in“The Lunchbox”, a critically acclaimed drama starring late actor Irrfan Khan, which was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. She was then seen playing Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in the fourth season of the American television series“Homeland”.

In 2016, she featured in Akshay Kumar's“Airlift”, American television series“Wayward Pines”. She returned for the eighth and final season of“Homeland”.

Nimrat was last seen on screen in“Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video” starring Radhika Madan. It also stars Bhagyashree and Subodh Bhave.

She will next be seen in“Section 84” starring Amitabh Bachchan helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta of 'Te3n' fame. The film also stars Diana Penty.

After the TV psychological thriller miniseries 'Yudh' and mystery thriller 'Te3n', this is the third time the director will work with Big B.