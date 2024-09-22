9 Afghan Citizens Arrested In Pakistan For Forged Medical Documents

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani has reported the arrest of nine Afghan citizens on charges of forging medical documents under the pretext of seeking in Karachi.

Geo News reported that the anti-smuggling department arrested these individuals on Saturday, September 21, at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

The report indicates that these Afghan citizens intended to to Islamabad and, from there, to other countries.

Previously, dozens of Afghan refugees in Pakistan were arrested for not having residency documents.

Meanwhile, some Afghan citizens have criticized Pakistan's strict visa issuance policies.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have also reported a 34% increase in the arrests of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

According to statistics from the Afghan Consulate in Karachi, over the past year, more than 3,250 Afghan refugees imprisoned in Sindh province have been released and returned to Afghanistan.

The plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan continues to worsen, with many facing arbitrary arrests and detentions due to the lack of legal documentation. The refugees, who fled dire conditions in their home country, now face the added challenges of deportation and imprisonment in Pakistan.

The forced deportation of Afghan refugees amid the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan raises serious concerns about their safety and well-being.

International organizations and human rights groups have urged the Pakistani government to adopt more humane measures and provide necessary support for these vulnerable populations.

