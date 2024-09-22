Kuwait Amir Representative Meets With Palestinian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, at his place of stay in New York city.

His Highness the Crown Prince relayed the greetings of His Highness the Amir to President Abbas.

Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah asserted Kuwait's unswaying solidarity and support to the Palestinian people in their quest to attain their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent state.

His Highness the Crown Prince recalled the United Nations General Assembly resolution in its emergency 10th special session, which had garnered a sweeping a majority, and had relied on the International Court of Justice' ruling regarding Israeli occupation's practices in occupied Palestinian lands and their illegal settlements.

The two deliberated the sturdy Kuwaiti-Palestinian relations and modes of developing them to serve both nations and boost joint Arab work.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister of Foreign Affairs Office Bader Al-Tunaib, Kuwait Permanent Envoy to UN Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai and Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah. (end)

aai









MENAFN22092024000071011013ID1108700484