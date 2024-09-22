Permanent Representatives Of Qatar: A Symbol Of Successful Partnership With United Nations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Since joining the United Nations, Qatar has been committed to strengthening its relationship with the organisation and working towards the goals for which it was established, foremost among them maintaining international peace and security and supporting development efforts in various countries around the world.

The establishment of Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York on September 22, 1971, marked the beginning of an active and influential member of the international community.

Since then, eight ambassadors have led Qatar's Permanent Mission to the UN, representing the successful partnership between Qatar and the international organisation over the past five decades.

H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani currently serves as Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations. She moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and joined the Permanent Delegation of Qatar to the United Nations as an advisor. She advanced through the ranks to become the Deputy Permanent Representative (2007-2011) and Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva. She was also the representative of the country during its membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Executive Board of the World Health Organization, and the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization (2011-2013).

During her tenure in New York, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani chaired the work of the Social Forum of the Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2013.

H E the late Ambassador Jassim bin Yousef Al Jamal was the first Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations from 1972 to 1984, having been appointed to the position by an Amiri decree.

His period saw full coordination and harmony among the Arab ambassadors, especially concerning the Palestinian cause and other issues of priority to the Arab nation.

After that, H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari took over as Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. He built upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessor, Ambassador Al Jamal. Ambassador Al Kuwari headed the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations from 1984 to 1990, during which he was appointed Vice-President of the United Nations General Assembly at its 40th session and Chair of the Fourth Committee at its 42nd Session.

After Ambassador Al Kuwari, H E Ambassador Hassan bin Ali Al Ni'mah was appointed Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations from 1990 to 1996. This period was full of regional challenges, notably Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and the establishment of the International Coalition to Liberate Kuwait.

After that, H E Ambassador Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa assumed the position for two years,1996 to 1998. In September 1998, H E Ambassador Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Nasr was appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations and served until 2011. During this period, Qatar achieved a significant milestone by securing a seat on the UN Security Council with the highest number of votes in 2006. H E Ambassador Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Jabr Al Thani continued addressing the challenges that the region witnessed as a result of the Arab Spring during the period from 2011 to 2013.

Since 2013 and until now, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani has been leading Qatar's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, highlighting Qatar's role in establishing peace across various global issues and enhancing developmental and humanitarian cooperation. This has earned Qatar increasing trust, credibility, and respect within the international community.

In this context, Dr. Yusuf Mohammed Al Obaidan, a member of the National Human Rights Committee and former Professor of Political Science at Qatar University, said that Qatar's Permanent Representatives to the United Nations have made significant efforts to enhance Qatar's standing within the organisation and explain its foreign policy, which is based on rationality and balance.

He added that some of Qatar's Representatives witnessed major global events with significant impacts on the international stage, such as the Iran-Iraq War and the invasion of Kuwait, among other events, and they addressed these challenges with wisdom and contributed views, ideas, and proposals that ultimately led to the adoption of decisions and recommendations that helped resolve many regional and international issues.