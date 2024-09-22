7X issues commemorative stamp to celebrate 50th anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi’s ascension in Fujairah

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, September 18, 2024:

7X, previously known as Emirates Post Group, in collaboration with the Fujairah Government Office, issued special commemorative stamps celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ascension of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah.



Commenting on this occasion, Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X said: “The 50th anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi’s ascension as the Ruler of Fujairah and Member of the Supreme Council marks a significant milestone in a journey of remarkable achievements, solidifying the UAE’s prominence and transforming Fujairah into a model of development. We launch this commemorative stamp to honour the Emirate’s growth and progress, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to His Highness, wishing Fujairah continued advancement and prosperity under his wise leadership.”



The stamp design features an image of His Highness in front of Fujairah’s iconic landmarks, both past and present. This serves as a tribute to the emirate’s rich history while showcasing the exceptional milestones achieved under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi over the past fifty years. It further highlights the prosperity and cultural heritage that the emirate has gained under his leadership.





