Municipality Ministry Promotes Cleanliness On World Cleanup Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Municipality has been organising a number of awareness events and activities across the country to promote cleanliness in celebration of the World Cleanup Day,

The activities include setting up booths at shopping complexes to educate visitors about the importance of cleanliness, organising awareness lectures at and cleanup drives at beaches and islands.

The World Cleanup Day, which falls on September 20, is a global initiative that highlights the importance of a clean environment.

The aim of the day is to encourage collective action to tackle the growing problem of waste and pollution.

The World Cleanup Day has now been added to the official United Nations Calendar of International Days and Weeks from 2024 onwards.

This will presents even greater opportunities to unite tens of millions participants in cross-sector cooperation, bringing citizens, governments, and organisations together to tackle the global mismanaged waste crisis and to help create a new, more sustainable and waste-free world.

The General Cleanliness Department, under the supervision of the Office of the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, has been organising awareness events and activities to celebrate the day and educate school students and the general public under the slogan,“Cleanliness is Everyone's Responsibility” from September 18 to 24 at Mall of Qatar.

The department set up a pavilion made of sustainable, recyclable and reusable materials such as wood, with images, texts, interactive screens and illuminated panels that provide visual and audio explanations.

The first day of the World Cleanup Day activities at the Ministry's pavilion in Mall of Qatar witnessed a distinguished turnout and a wide presence from the public and school students.

The number of visitors to the pavilion reached 120 from the public, in addition to a large number of participation from 18 schools at all educational levels as well as the participation of students from schools for people with special needs.

Al Wakra Municipality, represented by the General Control Section and the Projects and Sustainability Unit, participated in events and activities for the public by organising an awareness lecture for students of Assalam Primary School for Boys.

Head of the General Control Section at Al Wakra Municipality Salem Al Hajri gave a presentation on the Public Hygiene Law and defined the inspection and awareness roles implemented by the municipality to ensure compliance with the law, deter violators and contribute to preserving the aesthetic appearance of the city.

Al Wakra Municipality team, consisting of Eng Mohammed Nour, Eng Sarah Mohammed, Amal Al Haidos, Alaa Al Azhari, and Hassan Al Raisi, delivered awareness lectures on the role of recycling for sustainability, in addition to organising an entertainment and educational competition for the public.

The awareness team of the General Cleanliness Department delivered awareness lectures on the waste sorting programme at source and highlighted.

In conjunction with the celebration of the World Cleanup Day, a schedule has been set for throughout the week to carry out nine cleaning campaigns at beaches and islands in cooperation with a number of institutions and communities in the country.

The drives cover Abu Samra Beach, Zekreet Beach, Al Wakra Public Beach, Al Dhakira Beach, Simaisma Beach for families, Al Kharaij Beach, Freiha Beach, Al Khuwair Island and North Corniche.