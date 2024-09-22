QSTP Welcomes Tech Startups From Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Park (QSTP) - a member of Qatar Foundation - has welcomed five tech startups from Pakistan as part of the inaugural edition of its Global Innovation programme.

QSTP's latest offering, the Global Innovation Link programme, is designed to foster collaboration with innovators, entrepreneurs, science parks, growth accelerators, and universities from around the world.

In a two-week immersive experience, selected teams will join QSTP's ecosystem and engage with key academic, industry, and stakeholders in Qatar. The teams will benefit from free co-working space, a weekly stipend of $1,000 per team, and opportunities to showcase their solutions at QSTP AI Week,“An Immersive Experience for Entrepreneurs,” set to take place in November this year.

The first edition of the Global Innovation Link features Software as a Service (SaaS), Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, Bilytica. Founded in 2012, with headquarters in Australia, and local offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Spain, and Pakistan, the startup has been supporting over 600 clients in the banking, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Focused on AI retail analytics, Adlytic AI that transforms existing CCTV surveillance cameras into smart sensors to capture actionable insights and data driven decision-making, also joins the programme this month. Adlytic AI's core expertise revolves around optimising operations and marketing efforts of the retail sector, drive-thru restaurants, security companies, and improving Return on Investment (ROI) for businesses through intelligent automation.

The programme also welcomes Shispare, a software product development, consulting, and business solutions company helping enterprises transform their businesses using technology and innovation. Shispare provides a wide range of customised solutions to clients covering SaaS cloud product engineering, mobile app development, and UI/UX prototyping, among other services.

President of QSTP Dr. Jack Lau, said,“The QSTP is thrilled to receive the first batch of participants to our Global Innovation Link programme, which builds on our commitment to serve as the premier technology gateway to the Middle East. The programme is meant to stimulate knowledge-exchange, capacity building, and strategic collaborations between Qatar and international innovation ecosystems. We are especially excited to interact with the selected startups from Pakistan and look forward to facilitating their growth and impact through a well-rounded, inspiring, and insightful programme.”

Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhemmed Aejaz, said,“The QSTP Global Innovation Link - Pakistan Edition is a transformative opportunity for Pakistani startups to engage with Qatar's vibrant innovation ecosystem. This programme not only showcases the exceptional talent and innovation emerging from Pakistan's IT sector but also strengthens the collaboration between our two countries in critical areas such as technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation.”