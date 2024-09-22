Iran's Mine Blast Kill 28 People, Injure 17 Ohers - TV
9/22/2024 2:11:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Twenty-eight people were killed and 17 injured in a blast in a coal mine in Iran's southern Khorasan province, state-run TV reported Sunday.
It said the explosion was caused by a leak of methane gas in one of the tunnels of the mine, killing 28 people and injuring 17 others.
Rescue and search operations are underway to save the miners still trapped, said the TV, and noted that 69 people were working in the mine when the blast occured. (end)
