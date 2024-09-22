Aga Ruhullah Victim Of Militancy: Omar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National (NC) Vice President and party's candidate for Budgam and Ganderbal Assembly Constituencies, Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Union Home Amit Shah to come clean on who is responsible for in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that in the rest of the country, BJP has been blaming Pakistan for terrorism while in Jammu and Kashmir, the party is blaming National Conference and for it.

“As Amit Shah has talked about the 40,000 people who became of militancy, one of those victims is standing with me-Aga Ruhulla. His father was lost to militancy. He is one of the many families who were part of the mainstream politics of J&K associated with NC and Congress who were targeted because they didn't want to surrender our political belief that whatever will come to J&K will come through the constitution,” Omar said.

Omar also added that as far as the allegation is concerned, why is there delay in a dialogue with Pakistan as according to BJP NC and Congress is responsible for militancy.“If we are responsible then they should talk to Pakistan and open all roads. First, they should come clean about who is responsible for terrorism here,” he said.

Moreover, Omar thanked Apni Party leader Muntazir Mohi-ud-din for extending his support to him for the wellbeing of the Budgam people, saying that the Apni Party has even issued a show cause notice to him because he withdrew in favour of me.

Furthermore, Omar said that the people are suffering because of the prevalent situation here, adding that the youth are fed up with the FIRs, and other things.“The people their day-to-day issues like roads, water, electricity, playgrounds and other things to be resolved and thus are participating in the rallies and will also raise their voice their voices by casting their ballots,” he said.