Basil Over The Moon After UAE's Stunning Last-Over Win Over Namibia

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 3:32 PM

All-rounder Basil Hameed was over the moon after playing a big role in the UAE's stunning win over hosts Namibia in a high-scoring last-over thriller in the ICC CWC League 2 at Windhoek, Namibia, on Friday.

Chasing 314, the UAE reached home in the final over with just one wicket in hand.

Fantastic knocks from Vishnu Sukumaran (97 0ff 90 balls, 8 fours, 5 sixes), Hameed (71 off 47 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) and Ali Naseer (38 not out off 21 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes) ensured the first points for the UAE in the qualifying tournament.

This was a crunch match for the UAE which had lost their opening match to the USA by 10 wickets in a tournament which is a part of the qualifying rounds for the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup.

“It was very important for us to have this win, especially after losing some initial matches in the WCL first round and also the way we lost the first match against USA,” Basil told the Khaleej Times from Windhoek on Saturday.

“Those defeats didn't reflect who we are because we have worked very hard in the training camps in the UAE.”

Basil, who has played 99 international matches for the UAE, was especially pleased with newcomer Vishnu's knock.

“Vishnu and I played together back home for Kerala and even in clubs. He is such an elegant player,” Basil said.

“I think full credit goes to the coach Lalchand Rajput Sir and captain Muhammad Waseem for backing him as a fresh player in international cricket although he has been in UAE domestic and camp for a while. Very happy for him and he truly deserved some applause.”

Hameed, who also took one wicket with his off-spin, said he was confident of delivering a match-winning performance when he walked in to bat with UAE struggling at 114 for five in the 26th over.

“I have always loved these situations. I have been in this situation for UAE many times and I am glad that I could contribute to my team's success on most of these occasions,” said Basil who recorded his career-best score in ODIs.

“I love this kind of situation where the opponent is on top and they feel they have almost won the game. I think it brings the best out of me. Again the credit goes to our coach and captain. As a batting all-rounder, the team expects my contributions every time I step in. So very grateful.”

The match was still delicately poised when Basil and Vishnu fell in the space of two overs after their 155-run match-turning partnership for the sixth wicket.

But young all-rounder Ali Naseer, 20, who had earlier taken three wickets with his medium-pace bowling, stepped up with a fantastic innings to drag the team over the line in a nail-biting finish.

“A special mention to Ali Naseer for finishing the game in style,” Basil said.

“He is such a gutsy player and every time he shows us some spark either with the bowl or bat.”

The UAE will take on USA in their next game on September 24 before finishing their campaign against Namibia two days later.

For Basil, who made his international debut in 2019, the match against the US on September 24 will be his 100th international game.

“It's good to be reaching this milestone (in my next game), but more than that, I have a big responsibility as a senior pro in the team,” he said.“Grateful to all the coaches, my family friends and well-wishers.”

Each match is important in the marathon ICC CWC League 2 as teams are vying for a place in the 2027 World Cup.

ALSO READ:

UAE: How a legendary cricket coach inspired this 10-year-old to bat like Kohli

Why Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a big attraction for tourists from India, Pakistan