Roman-Era Artifacts Found In Southeastern Turkiye
9/21/2024 3:09:59 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Historical artifacts from the Roman period, which had gone
missing after their initial discovery, have been found during field
research in an ancient city in southeastern Türkiye,
Azernews reports.
Pottery, columns, relics, and various architectural pieces found
in the ancient city of Perre in Adiyaman province have been put on
display.
Adiyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan told Anadolu that the
artifacts were discovered during field research 1 kilometers (0.62
miles) south of the ancient city.
"Previously, it was reported that these pieces were unearthed
next to the Roman fountain of Perre in 1980. We brought these
artifacts back to Perre after 40 years, making them ready for
visitors."
According to Alkan, these architectural pieces are approximately
1,800 years old.
