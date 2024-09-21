Russians Strike Sumy Leaving Part Of City In Blackout

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians launched an air strike on Sumy injuring one person.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, September 21, the enemy carried out an on the regional center using glide bombs. According to initial data, one person was injured," the post reads.

According to regional authorities, as a result of the strike, dry grass caught fire, private households were destroyed and damaged.

The Sumy City Council reported on Telegram that the strike left part of the city in blackout.

ofonin

"Sumy is again under the enemy fire. Two explosions rang out in the city's residential area and industrial zone. Baranivka district is currently cut off power," the City Council informs.

As reported earlier, on September 19, the Russians carried out an airstrike on a geriatric boarding house in Sumy, one elderly woman was killed and several others were injured.