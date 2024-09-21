عربي


World High Diving Tourney Begins In Manama


9/21/2024 3:05:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The World Aquatics High Diving World Cup 2024 tournament kick started in Bahrain on Saturday in an event involving elite athletes from various ountries.
The participating athletes represent Australia, the US, Romania, the UK, Brazil, Canada Columbia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland and Ukraine.
The High Diving World Cup championship marks the first time the Kingdom of Bahrain hosts a World Aquatics event. (end)
