World High Diving Tourney Begins In Manama

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The World Aquatics High Diving 2024 kick started in Bahrain on Saturday in an event involving elite from various ountries. The participating athletes represent Australia, the US, Romania, the UK, Brazil, Canada Columbia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland and Ukraine. The High Diving World Cup championship marks the first time the Kingdom of Bahrain hosts a World Aquatics event. (end) kna

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.