Curfew For Sri Lanka

Curfew has been imposed islandwide with effect from 10.00 p.m. tonight (21) until 06.00 a.m. tomorrow (22).
This decision has been taken by the incumbent President Ranil Wickramasinghe in view of the release of the results of the 2024 Presidential Election tonight.
The relevant Gazette notification has been issued by the President under the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40) Curfew Order under Section 16.
