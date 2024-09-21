Alfardan Premier Motors, JLR Academy Organise Training

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Emphasising the commitment of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to the Middle East region and ensuring the highest standards of service and knowledge across the different markets, JLR Academy hosted the 'Welcome to JLR' training course for the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region in Qatar, in partnership with Alfardan Premier Motors Co., the official retailer of JLR in Qatar.

The joint initiative aims to develop the capabilities of local and regional talents in the automotive sector, focus on innovation and enhance participants' knowledge of the latest developments, in line with JLR's Reimagine strategy to deliver a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design, and focus on JLR's leadership in the fields of sustainability, electric vehicles and developing the latest technologies, a statement said.

The objective is to onboard and align new employees with JLR's brand values, products and business practices, while showcasing JLR's commitment to excellence in the Men region by investing in comprehensive training and development programmes. It also reflects both JLR and Alfardan Premiere Motors' dedication to furthering the growth and expertise of JLR's workforce, to realise the company's vision of providing inspiring and thought provoking experiences for all of its staff, from apprentices through to the company's leaders.

Abed Assalam Braidy, Training Academy manager at Alfardan Automotive, said:“As the global leader in modern luxury, JLR always ensures that its employees and staff are well-trained and aligned with the brand's values and its interpretaion of modern luxury on all levels. Hosting this course here in Qatar shows Alfardan Premier Motors embraces these same values, and cements its place as a key player in the automotive industry, further establishing our reputation for excellence in the region.

The four-day training course helped JLR's new employees from across the Mena region learn and develop further within JLR, and ultimately lead to an enhanced customer service and brand experience.”

The course took place at Alfardan Automotive's Training Academy, a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the company's dedication to providing the highest levels of service for its customers.

The facility is the ideal setting for JLR Academy's high-standard training course and reflects Alfardan Premiere Motors' large investment in its staff by providing them with the highest levels of training, the statement added.

