Hezbollah Says Fired Rockets At Two North Israel Barracks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanon's Hezbollah said it fired rockets at two military positions in northern Israel on Saturday, as the Israeli military said it was carrying out new strikes against Hezbollah targets.

In separate statements, Hezbollah said it fired "a salvo of Katyusha rockets" each at two Israeli barracks "in response" to Israeli "on steadfast southern villages and civilian houses".

AFP correspondents reported heavy Israeli strikes in several areas of south Lebanon.

