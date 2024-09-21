Iran Did Not Deliver Ballistic Missile Launchers To Russia Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran did not sent mobile launchers for Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles that the US last week accused Tehran of delivering to Russia.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources, Ukrinform saw.

According to the sources, it is not clear why Iran did not the launchers with the Fath-360 missiles, which raises questions about whether the weapons will be operational.

The US official said that at the time of the US announcement about Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, Tehran had not delivered the launchers to Moscow.

The European intelligence official noted that Iran is not expected to deliver Fath-360 missile launchers to Russia.

Two experts noted that there could be several reasons for this. One is that Russia may plan to modify trucks to carry the missiles, as Iran has done.

Another reason may be that Iran is thus allowing space for new talks with Western powers on easing tensions.

As reported earlier, the United States confirmed information about Iran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia.