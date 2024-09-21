Iran Did Not Deliver Ballistic Missile Launchers To Russia Reuters
Date
9/21/2024 9:16:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran did not sent mobile launchers for Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles that the US last week accused Tehran of delivering to Russia.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources, Ukrinform saw.
According to the sources, it is not clear why Iran did not supply the launchers with the Fath-360 missiles, which raises questions about whether the weapons will be operational.
The US official said that at the time of the US announcement about Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, Tehran had not delivered the launchers to Moscow.
The European intelligence official noted that Iran is not expected to deliver Fath-360 missile launchers to Russia.
Read also:
UK tells OSCE transfer
of Iranian ballistic missiles
to Russia poses threat
to European security
Two experts noted that there could be several reasons for this. One is that Russia may plan to modify trucks to carry the missiles, as Iran has done.
Another reason may be that Iran is thus allowing space for new talks with Western powers on easing tensions.
As reported earlier, the United States confirmed information about Iran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia.
MENAFN21092024000193011044ID1108699363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.