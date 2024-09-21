Will PM Modi Meet Republican Nominee Donald Trump In US Election Season? Here Is What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) nominee and former US President Donald said on September 17 that he will meet Prime Narendra Modi during his visit that began on Saturday.

During a rally in Michigan, Trump –who is running again for the office of US President – criticised India as a 'very big abuser' in trade but described Modi as a 'fantastic man'.“He happens to be coming to meet me next week,” Trump said.

Modi left for a three-day visit to the United States on Saturday morning. During his visit, Modi will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit, address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, and interact with the Indian diaspora.

No official confirmation yet

Will Modi meet Trump? So far, the government has not confirmed Trump's claim that Modi will meet him. On September 19, two days ahead of Modi's visit, the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) refused to confirm or deny the potential Modi-Trump meeting.

“There are many meetings with the prime minister right now which we are trying to fix,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday, without ruling out a one-on-one discussion.

“I will not be able to tell you about any specific meeting, whether the meeting has been fixed or not,” he said, adding that Modi would have engagement with a host of business and industry leaders, amongst others.

Modi will be in the US from Saturday until Monday. As per his itinerary, Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders ' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Bide in his hometown on September 21 -

the first day of PM's visit.

In 2019, the then US President Trump hosted PM Modi in Texas at an event attended by an estimated 50,000 people. A year later, Modi welcomed Trump in his home state Gujarat for an event which was attended by over 120,000 people.