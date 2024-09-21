Russia Attacked By 101 Drones Reports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight, September 20-21, an ammunition depot was attacked by drones in the village of Kamenny in Tikhoretsk district, Krasnodar territory of the Russian Federation. A fire and detonation occurred at the facility.

The Astra Telegram posted this, Ukrinform saw.

The local authorities announced the drone attack, urging people not to go out into the open. At the same time, the locals reported an attack on the ammunition depot.

Later, the governor of Krasnodar territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, reported that the district was attacked with two drones. According to him, the UAVs were shot down by air defense and EW forces.

Kremlin ramping upproduction to offset impacts of protracted war effort - ISW

"Falling debris of one of them (a drone – ed.) caused a fire, which spread to explosive objects. The detonation began," Kondratiev said, adding that temporary evacuation of the locals from the village is underway.

Kondratiev claims that no-one was injured amid the attack.

Astra also reported that two military units are deployed in Tikhoretsk – 57229 (White Barns) and 01704.

Also, on September 21 morning, a drone attack on Russia's Tver region was reported: locals from the town of Toropets and surrounding settlements heard explosions.

NASA satellites recorded a fire on the territory of the 23rd ammo depot of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Tver region. It is reported that the fire broke out after the drone attack.

Meanwhile, Russia reported a massive drone attack overnight on Saturday. In particular, 53 drones were reported to have been shot down in Bryansk region, 18 in Krasnodar region, five in Kaluga region, three in Tver and Belgorod regions (each), one in Smolensk and Kursk regions and on the annexed Crimean peninsula (each), as well as 16 drones over the Sea of Azov.