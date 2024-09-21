Brazil Trims 2024 Spending Freeze Amid Budget Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has adjusted its strategy for 2024, reducing the total spending freeze to 13.3 billion reais ($2.4 billion).



This move aims to meet fiscal targets while addressing growing investor concerns about public spending. The country's primary deficit, excluding interest payments, now stands at 28.3 billion reais ($5.1 billion).



The government's economic team remains close to its tolerance range of 28.8 billion reais. The of Planning announced on Friday that they will block an additional 2.1 billion reais while unfreezing 3.8 billion reais.



These adjustments come as estimates for extraordinary income have decreased. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration initially sought to balance the 2024 budget.



However, they will likely end the year with a deficit near the tolerance range, even after two budget freezes. This includes an initial amount of 15 billion reais in July.







Investors remain skeptical of Finance Minister Fernando Haddad's efforts to shore up public accounts. Lula, a left-wing leader, continues to push for increased spending , adding to the financial tension. Haddad, however, maintains a positive outlook on the situation.



"We have good numbers, that's the truth," Haddad told reporters after Friday's event in São Paulo.



He emphasized that the budget is not out of control, contrary to some expectations. This statement aims to reassure investors and the public about Brazil's financial management.



Earlier this week, the government announced extraordinary credits to combat forest fires across the country.



While this spending will bypass fiscal rules and not count towards the primary deficit calculation, it will add to Brazil's total net debt, currently around 62% of GDP.



These financial maneuvers highlight the delicate balance Brazil must maintain between addressing immediate needs and long-term fiscal health.



The government's efforts to navigate these challenges will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers in the coming months.

