Iranian Border Guards Prevent Infiltration Attempt, Killing Two 'Terrorists'

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 21 (IANS) Iranian border guards thwarted an infiltration attempt by a "terrorist group" in an operation at the border, killing two of its members, local reported.

Members of the group sought to enter Iran from a border crossing in Sirkan in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan to perpetrate "acts of sabotage" in the country on Friday, reports Xinhua, quoting the semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran's Border Guards Commander Ahmad Ali Goudarzi added that Iranian border guards dealt a "heavy blow and defeat" to the "terrorists" after detecting the group's movements near the border based on intelligence information.

According to Goudarzi, the border guards opened heavy fire on the group, killing two members and seizing a significant amount of military gear, including weapons, ammunition, and radios.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.