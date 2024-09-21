Apni Party Leader Backs Omar In Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din Friday stated that Omar Abdullah is a credible and effective voice of J&K in present circumstances. He said he withdrew his nomination papers after the former chief filed his nomination papers from the Budgam Assembly segment.

“Omar Abdullah is a credible and effective voice in current circumstances when everything has been snatched from the people of J&K. I consulted my party leadership and workers on the matter and it was decided to pave a way for the former CM so that he will raise people's issues effectively,” Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din told reporters.

He said with the filing of nomination papers by the former CM, the Budgam Assembly segment became a high-profile constituency.“We are hoping the issues pertaining to Budgam people lingering for years will be resolved if Omar Abdullah is elected to power from there,” he said.

He further said the decision was taken with a motive to stop the division of votes in the constituency.

Notably, Budgam Assembly segment will go for polls under phase-2 on

September

25.

Apni Party Issues Show Cause Notice Against Muntazir Mohiuddin

Apni Party, on Friday, issued a show cause notice to its Chief Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin for his purported remarks supporting Omar Abdullah.

Party has urged Muntazir to clarify his remarks before the party leadership within 48 hours, failing which, a disciplinary action will be initiated against him.