Brazil Expands Exports To Iraq

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's exports to Iraq increased from January through August this year compared to the same period last year, according to official data from the Latin American country's of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services . Exports from Brazil to the Arab country have been consistently growing since 2022.

From January to August this year, Brazil exported USD 1.02 billion worth of goods to Iraq. In the same period last year, exports amounted to USD 886.4 million, a value that had already exceeded the USD 328.7 million from the first eight months of 2022.

In the reverse direction, imports are declining-they totaled USD 177,100 from January toAugust. In the same period last year, they were USD 1.1 million, and in the first eight months of 2022, USD 4.6 million. The values had been higher before, though. From January to August 2021, they even reached USD 167.7 million.

Through August, the main products exported by Brazil were sugar, chicken meat, live cattle, and soybeans. Among the main products imported this year are petroleum coke and crude oil.

