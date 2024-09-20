Modi In US: 'Quad A Key Group Of Like-Minded Nations To Work For Peace, Prosperity In Indo-Pacific Region,' Says PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi said on September 21 that Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded nations to work for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. The comments by the Prime Minister came ahead of his three-day visit to the United States.

PM Modi emplaned for his US trip early morning. He is scheduled to participate in the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown, Wilmington. Modi will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York, as part of his itinerary.

| PM Modi emplanes for US to participate in Quad Summit

"I look forward joining my colleagues President (Joe) Biden, Prime Minister (Anthony) Albanese and Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of the like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," Modi was quoted as saying in a government statement.

The trip to the US comes during the US Presidential Elections scheduled for November.

India to host the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.

The Quad summit is scheduled on the first day of Modi's US trip. "My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," the Prime Minister said.

| PM Modi's US visit: From Quad Summit to bilateral meet with Biden | 10 points

India, Australia, Japan, and the United States are part of Quad. India will host the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.

As has been tradition in his past US visits, Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora and American business leaders in the latest trip

"I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world," Modi said in the statement.