Election Phase II In J&K: 49 Candidates Declare Criminal Cases

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Association of Reforms (ADR) compiled a report stating that 49 candidates out of 238 contesting in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir have declared criminal cases against themselves. 37 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

According to a report by Express, The Jammu & Kashmir Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 238 out of 239 candidates, who are contesting in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase II. Due to unavailability of a complete affidavit, Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, an independent candidate contesting from Beerwah constituency has not been analysed.

The second phase of the election is scheduled on September 25. In this phase, voting will be conducted in 26 constituencies in Central Kashmir.

The crimes declared by the candidates include attempt to murder, crimes against women and rape among other crimes.

Financial Express quoted the ADR report“Among the major parties, four (15 per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from JKPDP, four (24 per cent) out of 17 candidates analysed from BJP, two (33 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from Congress and one (5 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JKNC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

It further mentions,“Among the major parties, one (4 per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from JKPDP, three (18 per cent) out of 17 candidates analysed from BJP, two (33 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from Congress and one (5 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from JKNC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Eight (31 per cent) out of 26 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report further stated,“This data clearly shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system and our democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers.”