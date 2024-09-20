Three Killed, 17 Wounded In Israeli Strike On South Beirut

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lebanon's said an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs killed three people on Friday, with a source close to Hezbollah earlier saying a top commander was among the dead. "The Israeli enemy's strike on Beirut's southern suburbs led, according to a preliminary toll, to the killing of three people, and Lebanese hospitals have received 17 wounded so far," the ministry said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.