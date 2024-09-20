GRI At Climate Week NYC

(MENAFN- 3BL) As Climate Week NYC approaches, the global conversation on climate change is intensifying, and the need for effective action by all stakeholders is clear to see. As the enabler for transparency on sustainability impacts, Global Reporting Initiative has an important role in the debate, as demonstrated by the new Climate Change and Standards currently under development.

Taking place from 22-29 September, Climate Week NYC is the largest annual climate event, aiming to“drive the transition, speed up progress, and champion change”. Join our senior representatives, either in-person or online, as they engage as speakers and moderators in a series of high-level events, workshops and roundtables, emphasizing the critical role of reporting in addressing climate challenges.

Key events on the agenda confirmed so far, including one that can be attended virtually, include:



Digitizing Mandated Climate Reporting: Current Status (23 September, 15 Beekman St, 3rd Floor, panel duration: 09.45-10.25, full event 9.00 am – 1.00 pm EST): Bastian Buck, GRI Chief of Standards, will participate in a panel exploring ongoing digitization efforts, the role of regulatory bodies, and the challenges of ensuring data quality and equity in global reporting.

How to Make the SDGs Consequential for Business (23 September, Stern School, 44 West 4th Street, 12.00 - 2.00 pm EST): co-hosted by GRI. GlobeScan, NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business & World Benchmarking Alliance, it will feature as a speaker GRI Chief Policy Officer Peter Paul van de Wijs. The event will focus on establishing clear norms for corporate behaviour to support sustainability, exploring concrete potential actions by governments and the UN, and identifying the guidance needed for businesses to implement changes.

SDG Summit USA (23 September 2024, 12.00 - 7.00 pm EST): organized by UN Global Compact USA. Matthew Rusk, our Head of North America Network, will participate in a panel between 1.00 and 2.00 pm, with a focus on corporate sustainability reporting and regulations. Malcolm Glenn, GRI US Policy Consultant, will also attend.

Sustainable Investment Forum North America (24 September, Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 W 54th Street, 08.55 am – 6.00 pm EST): the forum, in partnership with UNEP FI, will gather 500 institutional investors and financial leaders to explore ESG disclosures and the path to a low-carbon economy. Peter Paul van de Wijs will moderate a panel discussion on double materiality in sustainability reporting.

The Future of ESG Regulation: The Governance Imperative (24 September, Guggenheim Museum, 1071 5th Avenue, 1.30 - 4.00 pm EST): organized by Dataramn Acdemy. A discussion on regulations and policy changes, and how they are reshaping corporate reporting across industries worldwide. GRI US Policy Consultant Malcolm Glenn will participate.

Nasdaq's 2024 New York Climate Week Conference (25 September, Nasdaq MarketSite, between 6th Avenue & Broadway, 151 West 43rd St, and online, 10.30 am – 5.00 pm EST): GRI Chief Operational Officer Cristina Gil White will speak at the session 'Navigating Interoperability Across Regulatory & Voluntary Reporting'. She will address how corporate reporting can support business goals, sustainability aspirations and stakeholder expectations, while exploring the challenges of compliance, data automation, and assurance.

World Biodiversity Summit 2024 (26 September, SECOND, 849 6th Avenue, 9.00 am - 5.30 pm EST):Cristina Gil White and GRI Director of Standards Harold Pauwles will be attending. Reporting on the SDGs with Double Materiality: A Workshop on Enhancing Corporate Sustainability (26 September, 05:00 pm EST, Baruch's Newman Library, 151 E 25th St, 05:00 – 8.30 pm EST): Peter Paul van de Wijs and Camila Corradi Bracco, GRI Senior Policy Coordinator, will lead discussions on how to provide companies with guidance on integrating the SDGs into their disclosure practices in ways that are impactful and aligned with global standards. The event is co-organized with the Governance & Accountability Institute.

Additional activities will include focussed interviews, roundtables and high-level meetings, alongside other engagements on the subjects of biodiversity, interoperability of reporting standards, and the SDGs.

Engage with us, either live in New York or virtually, and check the GRI events calendar for continuous updates.