Security Forces Put On High Alert After Reports Of Kuki Militants’ Infiltration

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Sep 20 (IANS) Following the reports of infiltration of well-trained Kuki from Myanmar to Manipur, the security forces in the troubled torn state have been put on high alert.

Chief Security Advisor to the state Kuldeep Singh said that the Central forces including the Border Security Forces, and Assam Rifles, have been placed on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar -- Pherzawl, Tengnoupal and Kamjong.

“Unless and until the intelligence input is proved wrong we would continue our high alertness in the bordering and the vulnerable districts,” Singh, who is the former Director General of CRPF, told the media.

He said that the security forces in Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts have also been placed on high alert.

“Reports of movement of the infiltrated militants have been circulating for the past three to four days in various social media,” Singh said.

Chief Security Advisor's statements come in response to the recent intelligence inputs suggesting a coordinated attack planned in Manipur by the militants in and around September 28.

He said that a high-level meeting of the 'Strategic Operation Group' was held on September 18 and finalised the strategies to deal with the situation.

Senior Army, Assam Rifles and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state police officials were present in the crucial meeting.

Singh said that additional security measures would be taken in the mixed-populated, peripheral villages and places where the ongoing construction activities are going on.

He said that the deployment of advanced anti-drone systems and jammers, with security forces successfully jamming 15 to 17 drones in the past few weeks.

Recent security operations have also led to the recovery of seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 28.5 kg.

The official said that after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year out of around 6000 weapons were looted by mobs, around 2681 were recovered out of which only 1200 are looted weapons.

The former CRPF DG reiterated the government's commitment to ensure the safety of all citizens in Manipur and called for community support in maintaining peace and stability.

The investigation into drone bombing incidents has been forwarded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further scrutiny.

The NIA is investigating the drone attack that resulted in the death of a woman and injured 11 others in the Imphal West district of Manipur earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the personal security assistant of Manipur Minister L. Susindro was kidnapped by unknown assailants near his residence in Imphal East district on Friday.

The security personnel, 43-year-old Sarangthem Somarendro, was abducted while leaving his home for his official duties.

The motives behind the kidnapping and the identities of the perpetrators remained vague.