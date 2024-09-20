PM Modi To Fly To US On Saturday For Quad Meet, UNGA Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is set to leave on Saturday morning for the US, where he will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit, which is being hosted in Delaware by US President Joe Biden, and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly.

The Quad meeting on Saturday that PM Modi will attend along with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would be a farewell meeting for Biden, who is not running for a second term, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is leaving his post soon.

Prime Minister Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, the theme of which is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

The Summit of the Future, according to the UN, aims to bring world leaders to chart the course of the world organisation to "accelerate efforts to meet our existing international commitments and take concrete steps to respond to emerging challenges and opportunities".

The leaders are expected to adopt the 'Pact of the Future', a visionary document that will include a Global Digital Compact that deals with both the dangers and opportunities of technology.

"A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

While in New York, PM Modi will also address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22 and would be interacting with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology.

More than 25,000 people have applied for tickets to the diaspora event titled 'Modi and US, Progress Together' which will be held in the New York suburb of Uniondale.

"The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape," the MEA added.