عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Flex LNG - Mandatory Notification Of Trade By PDMR


9/20/2024 10:31:53 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") has received trade notifications from the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"):

Øystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management AS, has in the period September 18th
and September 19th, 2024 exercised 100,000 options and subsequently sold 100,000 shares on New York stock exchange for an average price of approx. USD 26.65 per share. Following the sale, Mr. Kalleklev owns 50,000 common shares.

Knut Traaholt, CFO of Flex LNG Management AS, has in the period September 18th
and September 19th, 2024 exercised 48,000 options and subsequently sold 48,000 shares on New York Stock Exchange for an average price of approx. USD 26.65 per share.

Please find further details in the attached forms.

This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For questions, please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4040696

The following files are available for download:

Mandatory notification of trade - Appendix

SOURCE Flex LNG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20092024003732001241ID1108696924


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search