Sugar Confectionery Global Market 2024 To Reach $61.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.2%

Sugar Confectionery Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Sugar Confectionery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sugar confectionery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $46.97 billion in 2023 to $49.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional and nostalgic appeal, innovative product development, marketing to children, seasonal and holiday demand, affordability and impulse purchases, cultural and regional preferences.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sugar Confectionery Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sugar confectionery market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $61.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to health-conscious alternatives, premiumization, innovations in ingredients, sustainability practices, globalization of flavors.

Growth Driver Of The Sugar Confectionery Market

Increasing consumer expenditure on fast food is expected to propel the growth of the sugar confectionery market going forward. Consumer expenditure on fast food is the total amount of money spent by individuals and families on fast food items. Sugar confectionery products, such as candies and sweet treats, are often offered as part of fast food meals, contributing to the overall sugar intake associated with fast food consumption.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Sugar Confectionery Market Growth?

Key players in the sugar confectionery market include Chupa Chups SA, Nestle S.A, Ferrero International SA, The Hershey Company, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Lindt & Sprüngli AG, PERFETTI VANMELLE PVT Ltd., Kraft Foods Inc., The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, Mars Incorporated, HARIBO Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC, Barry Callebaut AG, Ingredion Incorporated, DSM Food Specialties B.V, Mondelez International, Meiji Co. Ltd., Pladis Global.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Sugar Confectionery Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the sugar confectionery market are focused on introducing unique sweets, such as non-HFSS sweets, to maximize their profits in the market. Non-HFSS (High in Fat, Salt, or Sugar) sweets refer to confectionery products that are formulated to contain lower levels of saturated fat, salt, and sugar, in line with regulations and guidelines aimed at promoting healthier eating habits and reducing the consumption of unhealthy foods.

How Is The Global Sugar Confectionery Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Hard-Boiled Sweets, Caramel And Toffees, Gums And Jellies, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Marshmallows, Nougat, Lollipops, Liquorice

2) By Packaging: Sachet, Box, Other Packagings

3) By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Stores, Retail Stores, Traders, Importers, Exporters

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sugar Confectionery Market

North America was the largest region in the Sugar Confectionery market in 2023. The regions covered in the sugar confectionery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sugar Confectionery Market Definition

Sugar confectioneries refer to sweet-tasting food products that are high in sugar content. Sugar confectionery is the traditional core application of sugar. Sugar confectionery is the traditional primary use of sugar. It satisfies customer desires for sensory delight, personal and experience rewards, treats, comfort and sharing, bonding, socializing, and fun breaks.

Sugar Confectionery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sugar confectionery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sugar Confectionery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sugar confectionery market size, sugar confectionery market drivers and trends, sugar confectionery market major players, sugar confectionery competitors' revenues, sugar confectionery market positioning, and sugar confectionery market growth across geographies. The sugar confectionery market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

