Rixos Hotels Becomes Certified Autism Centertm, Advancing Dubai's Vision For Citywide Accessibility

This milestone aligns with Dubai's accessibility goals, reflecting the group's dedication to enhancing accommodations for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests

- Ozgul Aktolga, Country Director of Quality and Sustainability

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rixos Hotels proudly announces its certification as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC), marking a significant step in its ongoing commitment to creating inclusive and welcoming spaces for all guests. This achievement aligns with Dubai's citywide accessibility initiative, reflecting the group's dedication to making its hotels more accessible to autistic and sensory-sensitive guests. The certified properties include Rixos Premium Dubai, Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi.

In partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Rixos Hotels has implemented a series of inclusivity measures. As part of the certification process, 80% of its staff underwent comprehensive training aimed at enhancing their ability to support guests with autism. The IBCCES training equips team members with an understanding of autism and sensory sensitivities, empowering them to provide a more comfortable and supportive environment for all guests.

In addition to staff training, IBCCES conducted in-depth audits of Rixos Hotels' facilities to evaluate sensory factors such as touch, taste, sound, sight, and smell in public areas. These assessments led to the creation of sensory guides designed to assist autistic and sensory-sensitive guests in making informed decisions about their stay. Whether selecting a quieter room or seeking calming sensory features, these guides empower guests to personalize their experience based on individual needs.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in every 100 people globally are diagnosed with autism, and the demand for inclusive travel experiences are growing Hotels is committed to making Dubai a leading destination for people of determination.“Dubai is already renowned for its innovative hospitality, and we are committed to pioneering a new era in travel by making it the premier destination for travelers with autism and sensory sensitivities,” says Ozgul Aktolga, Country Director of Quality and Sustainability at Rixos Hotels UAE.“We took this opportunity to implement inclusive practices across all our UAE properties-from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah-setting a new benchmark for hospitality in the region and leading the way toward a more inclusive travel experience.”

As part of this initiative, Rixos Hotels has adopted inclusive language to better reflect its guests' diverse needs. This approach reflects Rixos Hotels' dedication to creating a more respectful and inclusive environment for all guests.

“We are incredibly proud to have another family of hotels join the accessibility movement in Dubai. Rixos Hotels' commitment to creating accessible spaces across their properties demonstrates their dedication to this important initiative. We are equally excited that this effort extends beyond Dubai into other emirates such as Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, ensuring that more individuals and families have access to welcoming, sensory-friendly environments throughout the UAE,” Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

As part of its long-standing commitment to supporting people of determination, this certification further strengthens Rixos Hotels' dedication to inclusivity. Through collaborations with IBCCES and initiatives such as AutismTravel , Rixos makes it seamless for families to discover destinations tailored to their needs. AutismTravel serves as a valuable resource, connecting families with certified locations and fostering a sense of community among travellers. Rixos Hotels also offers tailored services, including special dietary accommodations and continues to expand inclusive practices across all properties.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world's fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment program, one-of-a-kind children's edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos hotel in Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Croatia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia is a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.



Rixos Hotels currently operates five hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

ABOUT IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

