Privacera Named A Finalist In The 2024 A.I. Awards

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger and the industry's first comprehensive generative AI governance solution,

today announces that it was named a finalist in The 2024 A.I. Awards ' AI Implementation of the Year category. In its inaugural year as one of The Cloud Awards ' newest programs, the A.I. Awards recognizes and rewards excellence and innovation in using or developing cloud artificial intelligence technologies and machine learning.

According to McKinsey & Company's recent state of AI in early 2024 survey, the percentage of organizations regularly using generative AI (65 percent) has nearly doubled in the past ten months. While the rapid adoption of generative AI has moved faster than most organizations anticipated, the risks associated with AI applications involving sensitive corporate or personal information are becoming increasingly apparent. This award recognition is a testament to how Privacera continues to invest in its generative AI solution while embracing AI's future. In addition, Privacera recently announced the open-sourcing of the industry-leading Privacera AI Governance (PAIG) solution to address ethical and transparent generative AI applications.

Balaji Ganesan, CEO and co-founder of Privacera, said, "The A.I. Awards recognized PAIG as a finalist in the AI Implementation of the Year category, highlighting Privacera's commitment to innovative and secure AI implementation. Generative AI projects are stalling in proof of concept phases due to the lack of robust and comprehensive security and safety guardrails. I thank the creators and sponsors of this awards program and judges for recognizing Privacera as a leader in this space."

The program includes a wide range of categories. Some focus on specific industry verticals such as retail/e-commerce, transport, and entertainment, while others focus on AI to drive improvements in areas such as natural language processing (NLP) or cybersecurity. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes worldwide, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

"The A.I. Awards program spotlights the incredible innovations taking place in the world of cloud AI all over the globe. Privacera fully deserves its place amongst this year's outstanding finalists," said James Williams, the CEO of The Cloud Awards. "We're excited to recognize them and our other finalists who are also making strides in AI implementation."

About Privacera

Privacera, headquartered in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the visionaries behind Apache RangerTM and Apache Atlas. The company delivers trusted and timely access to data consumers, offering data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data and AI security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Serving Fortune 500 clients across various sectors, including finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities, Privacera holds AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status and collaborates with leading data sources such as AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure, and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance, was a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist, and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.

