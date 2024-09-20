Wockhardt Hospitals Powers Up Patient Safety Week 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17th September 2024, Mumbai- Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd., a reputed chain of tertiary care super-specialty hospitals in India, celebrated Patient Safety Week Patient Safety Week 2024, aligning with the global efforts of World Patient Safety Day. This year's theme,“Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety,” highlights the critical role that accurate and timely diagnosis plays in enhancing patient safety and healthcare outcomes. With the slogan,“Get it right, make it safe,” the hospital is focusing on reinforcing the importance of diagnostic accuracy and engaging patients, families, and healthcare professionals in a collective effort to improve safety across all departments and units.



Running parallel to the global patient safety campaign spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO), this week-long initiative at Wockhardt Hospitals will feature a series of educational activities and competitions designed to engage staff, patients, and their families. From interactive safety quizzes to poster competitions and safety pavilions, the hospital aims to create a comprehensive approach to patient safety awareness.



Key Activities for Patient Safety Week 2024:

Workstations on International Patient Safety Goals (IPSG)

Poster competition focusing on“Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety”

Patient & Family Quiz – Engaging patients and families in safety awareness

Quiz competitions for associates and consultants

Patient Safety Reels – 60-second videos by consultants with unit and group-level prizes

Slogan competition and safety ideas

Active involvement of patient safety officers, both clinical and non-clinical



Education on critical test result awareness

Safety pavilions will be set up in collaboration with lab, imaging, and inpatient areas to educate patients about the importance of accurate diagnosis and safety procedures. These interactive stations will provide valuable insights to patients and their families, reinforcing Wockhardt Hospitals commitment to delivering safe and effective care.



Ms. Zahabiya Khorakiwala, Managing Director of Wockhardt Hospitals Group said during the launch, We are deeply committed to advancing patient safety and quality care. During Patient Safety Week 2024, we reaffirm our dedication to creating a culture of safety where every patient receives the highest standard of care.\"



Dr. Clive Fernandes, Group Clinical Director and Chief Operating Officer of Wockhardt Hospitals Group, added:“Patient safety is an ongoing journey, and improving diagnosis is one of the key steps to enhancing patient outcomes. Through this initiative, we aim to engage associates, patients, and their families in fostering a safer healthcare environment.”



Dr. Parag Rindani, Chief Executive Officer of Wockhardt Hospitals Group, shared his thoughts:“At Wockhardt Hospitals, patient safety is at the heart of everything we do. Patient Safety Week 2024 highlights the vital role of accurate diagnosis in providing high-quality care. This initiative reinforces our commitment to excellence and patient-centric healthcare.”



About Wockhardt Hospital:



Wockhardt Hospitals is a chain of tertiary care super-specialty hospitals with facilities in Nagpur, Rajkot, South Mumbai, and North Mumbai. All Wockhardt Hospitals have state-of-the-art infrastructure and globally benchmarked processes to enable Patient Care & Safety. Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd. is one of the few professionally managed corporate hospital groups in the country that prioritizes patient safety and quality of care at the core of its strategy. With a total of 1500 beds across its hospitals and over 1000 Standard Operating Procedures or Protocols for both clinical and non-clinical processes, the guiding philosophy is to serve and enrich the Quality of Life of patients.



User :- Sanika Palav

Email :...