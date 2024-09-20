Enemy Uses Heavy Flamethrower System TOS-1A Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the enemy used a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A near Vovchansk, and the enemy is building up a communications system near Lukianets. At the same time, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 90 occupants and 74 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Kharkiv military unit reported this in Telegram .

“In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy focused on restoring the combat capability of the assault groups of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division and conducting aerial reconnaissance. In the vicinity of the village of Krasne, he tried to conduct logistical support activities using motorized vehicles. Near Lukianets, the enemy is building up a communication system. In the area of Lyptsi, the enemy carried out logistical support activities for units at the frontline and replenished ammunition for mortar crews,” the statement said.

In addition, in Vovchansk , the enemy focused its main efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance and planned internal rotation activities. It used a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A in the areas of the city adjacent to the Aggregate Plant.

According to the press service, there were 3 combat engagements over the past day. The Russian occupiers conducted 1 air strike using 2 guided aerial bombs and 51 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 405 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. Thus, over the past day, 92 occupants, 74 pieces of weapons and military equipment, 50 shelters for personnel, 1 ammunition storage site and 1 enemy UAV control point were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 20, 2024, amounted to about 639,480 people , including 1,340 over the previous day. Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 8,725 (+20) Russian tanks, 17,132 (+39) armored combat vehicles, 18,212 (+35) artillery systems, 1,189 (+0) MLRS, 949 (+2) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 15,469 (+52), cruise missiles - 2,593 (+1), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), motor vehicles and tankers - 24,898 (+59), special equipment - 3,115 (+6).

Photo: GETTY IMAGES