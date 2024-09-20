Israeli Ambassador Celebrates Azerbaijan's Day Of State Sovereignty
The Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, George Deek, shared a
message about the Day of State Sovereignty in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The ambassador made this statement on his "X" social media
account.
"Happy State Sovereignty Day, Azerbaijan!" he noted in the
post.
It should be mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev signed a
decree yesterday establishing State Sovereignty Day in the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, September 20 will be celebrated
annually as the Day of State Sovereignty in Azerbaijan.
