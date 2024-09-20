عربي


Israeli Ambassador Celebrates Azerbaijan's Day Of State Sovereignty

9/20/2024 7:17:39 AM

The Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, George Deek, shared a message about the Day of State Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The ambassador made this statement on his "X" social media account.

"Happy State Sovereignty Day, Azerbaijan!" he noted in the post.

It should be mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree yesterday establishing State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, September 20 will be celebrated annually as the Day of State Sovereignty in Azerbaijan.

