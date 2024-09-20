This Week In Finance News: 10 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a new Volkswagen/Wells Fargo agreement and Americans' worries about the election's impact on their finances.

Wells Fargo will provide new U.S. consumer retail financing for vehicle purchase as a co-branded offering, with an estimated transition beginning in April 2025.The program, with support for technical assistance from JPMorganChase, will select and lead a cohort often CBAnonprofit members to test the VantageScore 4pluscredit score that uses both credit report data and alternative open banking data to generate a more predictive credit score, especially for underserved or "thin" credit file consumers.Two in 10 (19%) Americans believe the election will affectwhenthey retire-a concern most prevalent among Gen Z (29%), according to the study of 1,000 U.S. adults. Americans who have not retired yet also fear inflation has set back their retirement goals, delaying them by nearly 8.5 years on average (55%).Donald Felix is only the sixth CEO in Carver's 76-year history and will also serve as a member of the Carver Board. Carver continues to pay its mission forward, focusing on Minority and Women Business Enterprises and the growing middle-income neighborhoods it serves.Four industry titans come together to launch Realty of America. The virtual brokerage invests in agents through technology, training, culture, and an innovative compensation structure.The oversubscribed funding round led by Peterson Ventures more than doubled the company's valuation and saw participation from new investor Assembly Ventures, alongside renewed support from existing backers Vinyl, Range Ventures, and Matchstick Ventures. With Two Boxes, brands and 3PLs optimize returnsinspection,prioritization, processing, tracking, and a growing list of obstacles.Stratix services and Samsung's state-of-the-art devices powered by Android empower financial service organizations to improve workflows, increase automation, and create better experiences for users and customers.The AES Corporation announced that it reached an agreement to sell a 30% indirect equity interest in AES Ohio to CDPQ, a global investment group, for approximately US$546 million, with closing expected in the first half of 2025.Now in its 8th year, the Most Powerful Latinas list continues to highlight the critical contributions of Latina leaders across multiple industries. Released at the Most Powerful Latina Summit during L'ATTITUDE, this year's list reflects the growing influence of Latinas in shaping the New Mainstream Economy.IEX Group, Inc. announced that it will launch a U.S. options exchange to partner with liquidity providers to uniquely tackle risk management challenges experienced in the options markets, pending regulatory approvals.

