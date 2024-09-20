This Week In Finance News: 10 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a new Volkswagen/Wells Fargo agreement and Americans' worries about the election's impact on their finances.
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Volkswagen Financial Services U.S. and Wells Fargo announce cooperation agreement for vehicle purchase financing of Volkswagen, Audi, and Ducati brands in the United States
Wells Fargo will provide new U.S. consumer retail financing for vehicle purchase as a co-branded offering, with an estimated transition beginning in April 2025.
Credit Builders Alliance Launches New Financial Inclusion Pilot Program Using VantageScore 4plusTM Open Banking Credit Score
The program, with support for technical assistance from JPMorganChase, will select and lead a cohort of
ten CBA
nonprofit members to test the VantageScore 4plus
credit score that uses both credit report data and alternative open banking data to generate a more predictive credit score, especially for underserved or "thin" credit file consumers.
Eight in 10 Americans worry about the impact of the election on their retirement plan
Two in 10 (19%) Americans believe the election will affect
when
they retire-a concern most prevalent among Gen Z (29%), according to the study of 1,000 U.S. adults. Americans who have not retired yet also fear inflation has set back their retirement goals, delaying them by nearly 8.5 years on average (55%).
Carver Bancorp, Inc. Names Donald Felix President and CEO, Effective November 01, 2024
Donald Felix is only the sixth CEO in Carver's 76-year history and will also serve as a member of the Carver Board. Carver continues to pay its mission forward, focusing on Minority and Women Business Enterprises and the growing middle-income neighborhoods it serves.
National Real Estate Brokerage REALTY OF AMERICA Announces Launch
Four industry titans come together to launch Realty of America. The virtual brokerage invests in agents through technology, training, culture, and an innovative compensation structure.
Two Boxes Secures $5.3M in Oversubscribed Funding Round
The oversubscribed funding round led by Peterson Ventures more than doubled the company's valuation and saw participation from new investor Assembly Ventures, alongside renewed support from existing backers Vinyl, Range Ventures, and Matchstick Ventures. With Two Boxes, brands and 3PLs optimize returns
inspection,
prioritization, processing, tracking, and a growing list of obstacles.
Stratix and Samsung Drive Financial Services Innovation with Mobile-First Solutions
Stratix services and Samsung's state-of-the-art devices powered by Android empower financial service organizations to improve workflows, increase automation, and create better experiences for users and customers.
AES Announces Strategic Partnership with CDPQ to Support AES Ohio's Robust Growth Plans
The AES Corporation announced that it reached an agreement to sell a 30% indirect equity interest in AES Ohio to CDPQ, a global investment group, for approximately US$546 million, with closing expected in the first half of 2025.
Announcing the 2024 Most Powerful Latina Summit at L'ATTITUDE: Celebrating the Trailblazers Powering the $3 Trillion U.S. Latino Economy
Now in its 8th year, the Most Powerful Latinas list continues to highlight the critical contributions of Latina leaders across multiple industries. Released at the Most Powerful Latina Summit during L'ATTITUDE, this year's list reflects the growing influence of Latinas in shaping the New Mainstream Economy.
IEX Enters Options Market with Top Talent and Innovative Solutions
IEX Group, Inc. announced that it will launch a U.S. options exchange to partner with liquidity providers to uniquely tackle risk management challenges experienced in the options markets, pending regulatory approvals.
