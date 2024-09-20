Weekly Recap: 14 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including unique creations from Burger King, CareerBuilder and Monster's combination and Kohler Energy's rebrand.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Sept. 16-20, 2024. Photos provided by Burger King, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Continue Reading

Starting this November, Guests can experience three unique Guest-created Whopper sandwiches for a limited time – and help crown the winner of the $1 million prize.Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines now begin the work to secure a single operating certificate with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will allow the two airlines to operate as a single carrier with an integrated passenger service system."With approximately 100,000 employees, our customers are also our friends, family and neighbors, and we hold ourselves accountable to them. If we are charging for a service, it should work all the time; if it doesn't, our customers should trust that we'll make it right," said Cliff Hagan, Executive Vice President, Customer Operations for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand.The dazzling interactive and engaging live-show experience is set to spark creativity, curiosity and a love of learning through The Wiggles signature blend of entertainment and education.The combination of CareerBuilder and Monster brings together two strong, trusted, complementary brands to create a job board with greater scale and reach. Together, both companies can more effectively capitalize on prevailing trends in the market to deliver enhanced growth.The brand-new and immersive Prince tribute show, "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince," will honor and celebrate the Oscarwinning, seven-time GrammyAward-winning and 38-time Grammynominated artist during a concert-like experience featuring the music icon's chart-topping hits, including "Let's Go Crazy," "Little Red Corvette," "Delirious," "Purple Rain," and more.Autocado cuts, cores, and peels avocados before they are hand mashed to create the restaurant's signature guacamole. Chipotle's Augmented Makeline, created in collaboration with Hyphen, uses automated technology to build bowls and salads while Chipotle employees operate the top makeline to make burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and kid's meals.Utilizing EarthGrid's patented plasma-powered machines, this joint venture will develop a network of underground tunnels designed to upgrade the current power grid and fiber networks with reliability, efficiency, and resiliency while accelerating the clean power transition.PR Newswire unveiled its 2024 State of the Press Release Report, a highly anticipated analysis of press release engagement data combined with a wide-ranging and comprehensive survey of communications professionals. The full report highlights how experts in the industry are using press releases in new ways as the foundation of their communications strategies."Our company's new name is derived from the six letters ofKohlerand reflects the reliability, resolve, reinvention, and resilience that have been – and will remain – the hallmarks of this organization in addressing the ever-evolving distributed energy needs of the marketplace," saidBrian Melka, Rehlko chief executive officer.Prepare to be captivated by the sights and sounds of the rainforest, the rush of a newly reimagined drop tower featuring state-of-the-art digital and sound effects, an interactive water-play wonderland and a multi-level climbing canopy.ResZAmes allows job applicants in the toughest job market,New York City, to stand out like never before by printing applicants' resumes directly on a pizza box and hand-delivering these specially crafted boxes to corporate headquarters of customer's choosing – all for free."Whether you're a new grad seeking a mission-driven organization to launch your career, a seasoned professional interested in joining a family-owned business, or an HR professional researching organizational methods across public and private companies, these ratings provide a hub to see which businesses are supporting their employees best," saidCarly Chase, vice president of Careers at U.S. News."Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business. We sought commitments from both Trump and Harris not to interfere in critical union campaigns or core Teamsters industries-and to honor our members' right to strike-but were unable to secure those pledges," said Teamsters General PresidentSean M. O'Brien.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED