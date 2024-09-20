Doorbell Camera Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doorbell Camera market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Wired, Wireless), By Distribution channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global doorbell camera market size is expected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2030
Rising security concerns owing to increasing crime rate at a global level are expected to promote the scope of doorbell camera as these devices act as the evidence providers in various cases.
For instance, these devices keep a track of a delivery or pick up, which was supposed to happen in the absence of the owner. They also help in monitoring the people accessing the house, whether they are the servants, house helps, repair service providers, babysitters, and others. In case of the new visitors, one can use the same cameras to zoom in to their ID's or face to get a better picture and avoid risks.
In recent years, it has been noticed that most real estate builders and architects are considering doorbell cameras as an eminent element of basic amenities. For instance, Toll Brothers, a premium U.S. based home construction company, offers TBI smart home solutions that help in total protection. A single app helps in monitoring and controlling multiple aspects of home security.
They offer an integrate system of camera, doorbell, motion sensor, micro phone, and speaker. With the help of these doorbells, the triggered events can be recorded. The rules can be set for switching on the porch light as and when motion is detected or get an alert whenever a visitor approaches the door, even if the bell is not pressed.
Doorbell Camera Market Report Highlights
The wired doorbell camera segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 62.2% in 2023. Wired doorbell cameras are connected directly to the electrical system, ensuring they receive a constant power source. Offline segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Physical retail stores allow customers to experience and test doorbell cameras before making a purchase. The North America region dominated the doorbell camera market in 2023 with a revenue share of 33.3%.
Companies Featured
ASSA ABLOY AUXTRON Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. IFI Techsolutions Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Ring LLC SkyBell Technologies Inc. Vivint, Inc. Vtech Communications, Inc. Zmodo
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 100
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1.77 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $4.63 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 14.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation& Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Doorbell Camera Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3. Industry Challenges
3.3.4. Industry Opportunities
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Doorbell Camera Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
5.2. Doorbell Camera Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Wired
5.4. Wireless
Chapter 6. Doorbell Camera Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
6.2. Doorbell Camera Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Offline
6.4. Online
Chapter 7. Doorbell Camera Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Heat Map/ Positioning Analysis
8.4. Strategy Mapping
8.5. Company Profiles
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
