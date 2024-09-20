Honey Powder Market Report 2024-2030: Organic, Conventional, Food & Beverages, Beauty, Personal Care Size, Share & Trends Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Honey Powder Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Food & Beverages, Beauty & Personal Care), By Distribution (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global honey powder market is expected to be valued at USD 1.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. Rising demand for low-calorie food ingredients with long shelf life is anticipated to drive the market.



Beauty products segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in terms of application of honey powder in near future. Honey in its raw form acts a natural skin cleanser and softener leaving the skin fresh and glowing. These properties are retained in honey powder used in the formulation of soaps, facial masks, and body lotions. Major manufacturers are focusing on various other benefits of honey that can boost the overall production and consumption of the product.

North America held the major market share in terms of revenue in 2018, due to increasing consumer preference for low calorie products. The region accounted for more than half of the global consumption of honey powder. The population in North America is increasingly becoming health conscious and shifting its preference to low-calorie food ingredients to curb obesity and heart ailments. Honey powder being a low-cost alternative to white sugar, has increased the regional demand. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, due to growing awareness about the benefits of honey. Moreover, many developing countries like China and India are major producers of honey. Increase in production of honey is expected to augment the regional growth over the forecast period.

Honey Powder Market Report Highlights

Organic type dominated the market and accounted for a share of 73.1% in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by shifting consumer preferences towards natural and organic ingredients, influenced by health and wellness trends.

Foods and beverages applications accounted for the largest market revenue share of 67.6% in 2023. Aligning with consumer preferences such as minimally processed ingredients and being natural is also a perfect alternative for artificial flavorings and sweeteners.

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market in 2023. This trend was propelled by the increasing industrial applications of honey powder and the strong consumer inclination towards purchasing food ingredients through traditional offline channels.

The North American market dominated in 2023 with a share of 55.77% owing to the rising daily calorie consumption per person and rising rates of diseases, which have increased the demand for honey powder as a substitute for low-calorie and organic meals, which is growing the market significantly in the region. The Asia Pacific honey powder market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. Companies Featured

ADM

Norevo

ASR GROUP

BNatural

AmTech Ingredients

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion

Great American Spice Company

VedaOils.us Deli Foods Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $930 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1260 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Global Honey Powder Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Global Honey Powder Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Honey Powder Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Honey Powder Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Organic

4.4. Conventional

Chapter 5. Global Honey Powder Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Honey Powder Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Food & Beverages

5.4. Beauty and Personal Care

5.5. Nutraceutical

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Honey Powder Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Honey Powder Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Offline

6.4. Online

Chapter 7. Global Honey Powder Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Global Honey Powder Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

