Mumbai: Man Waits 21 Hrs In Line For First Sale Of Iphone 16 Series Ahead Of Apple Launch In India, 'I Will Be First...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Apple's much-anticipated 16 series has officially hit the Indian market, and the excitement is palpable. From Mumbai to Delhi, eager customers have been queuing outside Apple stores for hours, ready to be among the first to own the latest-generation iPhones.

In a tweet shared by ANI, Shah, who had been waiting outside Apple's flagship store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), described his experience.



“I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I have been here since 11 AM yesterday, and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 AM. I am very excited today [sic],” Shah said, capturing the fervour felt by many at the scene. He added,“The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new...Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours.”

Shah's dedication highlights the loyalty Apple commands in India, where each new release is met with growing anticipation. The latest iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models come packed with features that have driven this surge in interest.



Boasting Apple's largest-ever displays, the Pro models feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens, respectively, alongside the thinnest bezels ever seen on an Apple device. Combined with Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology, these phones deliver a viewing experience that is a leap forward from their predecessors.

At the BKC store, the atmosphere was electric, with hundreds of people forming long lines to secure their purchases. Images and videos shared online show a massive crowd, many echoing Shah's excitement about the new device.



Another customer, Akshay, who arrived at 6 am, also shared his thoughts about purchasing the iPhone 16 Pro Max.“I liked iOS 18, and the zoom camera quality has become better now. I came from Surat,” Akshay told ANI, showcasing how far people were willing to travel for the latest iPhone.

The iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, offers a range of innovations that have captivated Apple fans.



The Pro models, in particular, stand out with their striking colours, including Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and the new Desert Titanium. Apple has also enhanced the phones' battery life, promising the longest-lasting iPhone battery to date, thanks to optimised power management and larger batteries.

The camera system is another major draw. With a 48MP fusion camera, a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, and a 5x telephoto lens with a 120 mm focal length, photography enthusiasts are likely to be impressed. New photographic styles allow real-time adjustments to colour and shadow, giving users more control over their shots. On the video side, the iPhone 16 Pro offers 4K120 capture, Dolby Vision, and improved spatial audio, making it a powerful tool for content creators.