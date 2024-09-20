Germany Accepts 1,173 Ukrainian Soldiers, Civilians For Treatment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has already received 1,173 seriously wounded and Ukrainian and civilians for treatment.

The German Interior said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"For two-and-a-half years, people have been dying every day in Ukraine as a result of Putin's murderous war. Many soldiers and civilians have suffered terrible injuries. It was clear to us from the start: we stand on the side of Ukraine and the people who are experiencing unimaginable suffering. We have already evacuated 1,173 seriously wounded and injured Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and treated them in German hospitals," Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also added: "Medical support for Ukraine is of central importance in the fight against the Russian invasion. German clinics are making an important contribution to this. No other Western European country cares for so many seriously injured soldiers and civilians. This work is carried out by specialized clinics, and I thank them. Enabling and facilitating their work is the goal of our joint initiative. In his murderous war of aggression, Putin does not even shy away from destroying medical infrastructure. We oppose this and will continue to help Ukraine to provide optimal care for its seriously injured compatriots."

The German Embassy in Ukraine announced on September 19 that Germany would allocate up to EUR 50 million for the hospitalization and treatment of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.