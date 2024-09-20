North Korea Trash Balloon Lands Inside Seoul Govt Complex

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Sep 20 (IANS) A North Korean trash-carrying balloon landed inside the Seoul complex for the second time on Friday, authorities said.

The balloon was found in the parking lot in front of the main entrance, carrying mostly household garbage, including a green piece of plastic showing an address in Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported.

Firefighters and officers cordoned off the area before military officials arrived to check for any hazardous substances or contaminants and collected the garbage.

The balloon is presumed to have been part of a batch sent by North Korea on Wednesday, the latest in Pyongyang's tit-for-tat response to South Korean activists' sending of propaganda leaflets across the border.

North Korea has launched thousands of trash-carrying balloons toward the South since late May.

One such balloon was found on the rooftop of the government complex building in May, while another was found inside the presidential office compound in July.